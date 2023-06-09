scorecardresearch
315 mn Indians suffer from hypertension, 101 mn are diabetic: ICMR study

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) A whopping 315 million people in India suffer from hypertension, 101 million with diabetes, according to an alarming study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

The study also showed that 136 million Indians are pre-diabetic, 213 million people live with high cholesterol, 185 million suffer from high LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol, while 254 million live with generalised obesity and 351 million have abdominal obesity.

The ICMR-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study is based on a survey of 1,13,043 people — 33,537 urban and 79,506 rural populace — aged 20 years and older, between 2008 and 2020. The survey covered people from urban and rural areas of 31 states, union territories, and the National Capital Territory of India.

“Non-communicable disease (NCD) rates are rapidly increasing in India with wide regional variations. We aimed to quantify the prevalence of metabolic NCDs in India and analyse interstate and inter-regional variations,” said researchers, including Ranjit Mohan Anjana, from Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, ICMR-Chennai.

All metabolic NCDs such as obesity, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia, except prediabetes, were more frequent in urban than rural areas. In many states with a lower human development index, the ratio of diabetes to prediabetes was less than one.

Further, the study showed that some states like Kerala, Puducherry, Goa, Sikkim, and Punjab had the highest prevalence of NCDs as compared to others.

The prevalence of diabetes, in particular, was found to be highest in the southern and northern regions of India, with urban areas having a high incidence rate. On the other hand, the central and northeastern regions had lower prevalence.

High blood pressure was highly prevalent in the urban areas and across the country except central India.

“The prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic NCDs in India is considerably higher than previously estimated. While the diabetes epidemic is stabilising in the more developed states of the country, it is still increasing in most other states,” the researchers said.

“Thus, there are serious implications for the nation, warranting urgent state-specific policies and interventions to arrest the rapidly rising epidemic of metabolic NCDs in India,” they added.

–IANS

rvt/prw/dpb

