scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

32 girl students fall ill after having chicken in K’taka dist

By Agency News Desk

Vijayanagara (Karnataka), Aug 10 (IANS) More than 30 girl students fell ill following consumption of chicken at a hostel in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Matric ST Girls’ Hostel of Hospet town in Vijayanagara district.

The students have developed symptoms of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea in the midnight following consumption of chicken meal in the dinner at the hostel. The students have been shifted to the Hospet government hospital.

Authorities explained that 28 students were admitted to the hospital at midnight. Another four fell sick and they were also hospitalised taking the number of those admitted to the hospital to 32. Among 32, six were taken care of. However, the rest of the students are recovering, hospital authorities stated.

There are 148 students studying in ST hostel. Among them, 131 students ate non-vegetarian food and 17 students opted for vegetarian food on Wednesday night. After dinner, they had gone to sleep. At about 2 a.m., students started complaining about severe stomach pain. They had also developed other symptoms later.

The authorities have directed to collect the blood samples of the students to ascertain the exact cause behind students falling sick. The authorities have also sent the sample of chicken for testing. Vijayanagara District Commissioner Diwakas has visited the students in the hospital and stated that once the reports are available, strict action will be initiated against the guilty.

The authorities have suspected that the students fell sick after eating chicken in dinner. The investigation has been taken up.

–IANS

mka/uk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Oscar winning folk songwriter Rodriguez dies at 81
Next article
Lizzo controversy heats up as six more sue her for sexual harassment
This May Also Interest You
News

Lizzo controversy heats up as six more sue her for sexual harassment

News

Oscar winning folk songwriter Rodriguez dies at 81

Sports

'As hungry as ever': Trent Boult hopeful of playing a big role in New Zealand's ODI World Cup win

News

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a poster of her upcoming film with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and others

Health & Lifestyle

18-yr-old donates part of liver to father; KGMU performs 25th liver transplant

News

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ trailer; calls it impressive

Sports

Wrestlers postpone press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 near Rajghat

Technology

Google, OpenAI collabs with Biden administration for cybersecurity challenge

Technology

Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

News

Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic

News

From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

Technology

Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars

News

Rajini mania grips B'luru: 'Jailer' gets bumper opening in IT city, fans celebrate at wee hours

Technology

realme 11 5G: Stellar fusion of art and tech in smartphone design

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers find Covid causes mitochondrial dysfunction in heart, other organs

Technology

Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees

News

Rock icon Robbie Robertson passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US