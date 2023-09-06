scorecardresearch
325 cases of dengue detected in Bihar

By Agency News Desk

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Cases of dengue are increasing in various districts of Bihar.

According to the data available with the health department, 325 active cases of dengue have been detected in the state. Some 118 cases tested positive in Bhagalpur district while 113 cases were reported from state capital Patna.

In view of the rising cases in Bhagalpur, the district magistrate has directed the civil surgeon to arrange 100 beds in JLN Medical College and Hospital Mayaganj. Apart from this, the hospital administrations have been asked to make adequate arrangements for paracetamol tablets, platelets, other necessary medicines and testing facilities in the district.

These directives have been issued to the other districts as well.

In Patna, the health department has asked PMCH, NMCH, Patna AIIMS, IGIMS to make arrangements for beds, testing kits and medicines.

The health department has also directed various municipal corporations to sprinkle larva killing medicines in the water-logged areas apart from regular fogging to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases.

–IANS

