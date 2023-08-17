scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

400 companies, Rs 8000 cr: Gujarat govt to initiate tender process soon for Jambusar's mega drug park

By Agency News Desk

Bharuch, Aug 17 (IANS) The anticipated bulk drug park in Jambusar is set to witness accelerated progress, with the Gujarat government gearing up to initiate the tender process for the park’s communal facilities and the allotment of land to companies in the near future.

Spanning a sprawling 2,000 acres, this upcoming park is poised to play a pivotal role in expediting the domestic production of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), and pharmaceutical intermediates — commodities that are currently imported from China. The Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) envisions the park as a potential home for around 400 companies, attracting investments exceeding Rs 8,000 crore.

Viranchi Shah, President of IDMA, underscored Gujarat’s status as a pharmaceutical hub that significantly contributes to both the nation’s exports and production capabilities. In a bid to reduce reliance on imported bulk drugs, the central government proposed the establishment of three bulk drug parks across India, one of which is slated for Jambusar.

The collective facilities within the park, including nitrogen utilities, a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), solvent recovery units, training centers, testing laboratories, and research spaces, are anticipated to become operational by the conclusion of the fiscal year.

The bulk drug park is anticipated to attract approximately 400 diverse companies engaged in the manufacturing of a wide array of pharmaceutical products. By leveraging the shared facilities provided by the government, production costs can be streamlined, enhancing competitiveness against the pricing strategies of Chinese counterparts.

Despite witnessing a notable 5.1 per cent growth in pharmaceutical exports during the initial quarter of the 2023–24 fiscal year, the industry’s reliance on imported raw materials has augmented. Notably, imports of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) surged from $2,110 million in 2015-16 to $3,180 million in 2022-23, with a significant portion sourced from China.

–IANS

janvi/uk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
KGMU doctors help woman with rare heart condition deliver child
Next article
Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US