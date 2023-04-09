scorecardresearch
Absence of vaccines in hospitals heightens Covid, H3N2 fears in Bihar

Patna, April 9 (IANS) The rising cases of Covid 19 are becoming scary in Bihar with active cases reaching 76 on Saturday.

The authorities have registered 20 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the side effects of corona are also appearing in the hospitals apart from the threat of the H3N2 influenza virus.

On Friday, Bihar registered its first casualty this year due to Covid infection in Gaya district. The 70-year-old patient who suffered from breathing problems was admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical Gaya three days ago, and died on Friday night. The symptoms of uneasiness in breathing are appearing in a majority of the cases in Bihar.

“After the first phase of corona, we have seen several diseases like uneasiness in breathing, heart problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, insomnia, skin disease, itching, eyesight loss. People of all ages are suffering from such diseases,” said Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha, superintendent of New Gardener Road government hospital in Patna.

“During Covid, people’s dependence on electronic gadgets has risen in the country. They have excessively used mobile phones which has led to a weakening of their eyesight. A large number of people also used medicines containing steroids which is creating health complications,” Sinha said.

“People need to do some physical exercise, walking for at least half an hour, interact with people and create a healthy atmosphere around themselves,” he said.

The Bihar health department is also facing a shortage of vaccines. This was admitted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He has demanded that the Central government supply corona vaccines to Bihar.

“The vaccines have been finished in the hospitals of Bihar for the last one week. The Centre needs to provide vaccines to Bihar as quickly as possible,” Kumar said on Friday.

“The testing of corona is underway every day. For every 10 lakh population, the average testing in the country is 6 lakh but in Bihar the average testing is 8 lakh. We did not stop testing when there were no cases of corona in Bihar. Now that the cases are rising the health department is in alert mode,” Kumar said.

According to an official, the people of Bihar are in relaxed mode after the intensity of the infection declined. A large number of people have not taken the first, second or booster dose. As a result, 15,000 vaccines expired in March this year.

According to the World Health Organization and the Indian Council of Medical Research, the vaccines have the ability to slow the speed of infection among patients. The Bihar government has demanded 1 lakh vaccines from the Centre.

Pratyay Amrit, additional chief secretary in the health department, said: “The health department of Bihar is appealing to the people to avoid going to crowded places needlessly. People should also follow the covid protocols while visiting hospitals and wear a mask.”

Besides corona, the fear of H3N2 influenza is also looming. The H3N2 influenza is a variant of swine flu (H1N1) and a few cases of the disease have surfaced in Bihar.

The symptoms of H3N2 are similar to swine flu with people having high fever, cold and cough.

The health department has claimed to have made adequate arrangements in Patna to fight the H3N2 influenza and swine flu. Twenty beds have been reserved in the Patna Medical College and Hospital and 30 beds in Patna AIIMS. Besides, there are also dedicated isolation wards in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, Sadar hospital, Kurji Holy Family and other prominent government and private hospitals.

The health authorities have directed government and private hospitals to conduct tests of every patient having cold and cough and submit the report to the civil surgeon’s office.

