scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Active cases in UP cross 300 mark

By News Bureau

Lucknow, March 29 (IANS) The number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 300-mark, according to the latest health department data.

A.K. Singh, the department’s director of infectious diseases, said: “Among the 304 Covid cases, 10 are admitted to hospitals. These patients were admitted for some other illness but during the protocol test, they tested positive for Covid.”

Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said: “Most of the cases are concentrated in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Khiri, and Lucknow. Following Covid protocols — like maintaining social distancing, use of mask at public places, and avoiding crowded places — can bring down active Covid cases.”

In Lucknow, eight fresh cases were reported till Tuesday night. Meanwhile, five patients recovered on the day.

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow, said: “The number of active Covid cases in the district has shot up to 27.”

On December 30, 2022, there were 47 active Covid cases and the number in the state was 71 on March 15.

On Monday, it went up to 262.

–IANS

amita/ksk/

Previous article
Peru national goalkeeper released after Madrid police incident
Next article
Digital lending platform LoanTap acquires Unofin
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Digital lending platform LoanTap acquires Unofin

Sports

Peru national goalkeeper released after Madrid police incident

Sports

Miami Open: Fritz advances to quarterfinals with a win over Rune

Sports

'Praying for nothing serious', Andreescu gives an update on her injury

Health & Lifestyle

OPD services to remain shut in Rajasthan on Wednesday

Sports

Namibia unhappy with World Athletics decision on female testosterone levels suppression

Sports

IPL 2023: Hoping Shreyas will be back very soon, says KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit

Sports

Tri-Nation football tournament: India crowned champions after 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan

Sports

IOC seeks ways for international return of Russian, Belarus athletes as neutral, but ban stays

Sports

Abhinav, Ibrahim crowned champions of NESC 2023, qualify for 15th World Esports Championships

News

Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ first look revealed

Technology

Incidents of fire accidents reported in electric two-wheelers, informs ministry

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship: India end campaign with loss to Russia, finish third in table

News

Rajit Dev: From being a dancer to a choreographer, I feel I have come a long way

News

Trolls Band Together – It’s time to get the band back together!

Sports

Golf: Divyanshu Bajaj leads Indian challenge, lies second at KGA Challenge

Sports

World Cup Shotgun C'ship: Indian skeet shooters bow out in qualification stage

Health & Lifestyle

SC permits foreign students to clear MBBS examination in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US