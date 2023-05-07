scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

AI identifies 3 potential drug candidates to address human aging

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI)- guided screening has identified three anti-aging drug candidates targeting ‘zombie’ cells, a significant milestone for both longevity research and the application of AI in drug discovery, researchers revealed.

The team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, described the AI-guided screening of more than 800,000 compounds to reveal three drug candidates with comparable efficacy and superior medicinal chemistry properties than those currently under investigation.

“The data demonstrate that we can explore chemical space in silico and emerge with multiple candidate anti-aging compounds that are more likely to succeed in the clinic, compared to even the most promising examples of their kind being studied today,” said Felix Wong, co-founder of biotechnology company Integrated Biosciences and first author of the paper published in the journal Nature Aging.

Researchers combined synthetic biology and machine learning to target aging, demonstrating the power of AI to discover novel “senolytic” compounds, a class of small molecules under intense study for their ability to suppress age-related processes such as fibrosis, inflammation and cancer.

Senolytics are compounds that selectively induce apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in senescent cells that are no longer dividing.

A hallmark of aging, senescent cells have been implicated in a broad spectrum of age-related diseases and conditions including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

“One of the most promising routes to treat age-related diseases is to identify therapeutic interventions that selectively remove these cells from the body similarly to how antibiotics kill bacteria without harming host cells. The compounds we discovered display high selectivity, as well as the favourable medicinal chemistry properties needed to yield a successful drug,” explained Satotaka Omori, head of aging biology at Integrated Biosciences.

Scientists believe that the compounds discovered will have improved prospects in clinical trials and will eventually help restore health in aging individuals.

“This work illustrates how AI can be used to bring medicine a step closer to therapies that address aging, one of the fundamental challenges in biology,” said James J. Collins, Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science at MIT and founding chair of the Integrated Biosciences Scientific Advisory Board.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Labuschagne finds form ahead of WTC final against India, hits century for Glamorgan
Next article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I don't consider my dance that great
This May Also Interest You
News

Take a walk down memory lane with Manan Bhardwaj’s ‘Back to College’ featuring Meiyang Chang & Vishal Pandey! Song out now!

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers identify features of long Covid neurological symptoms

Sports

IOC works to return Russian, Belarusian athletes to international competitions under neutrality

Technology

S.Korea, US to hold working-level cybersecurity talks

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I don't consider my dance that great

Sports

Labuschagne finds form ahead of WTC final against India, hits century for Glamorgan

News

Talent gets a professional touch

News

Kangana Ranaut declines suggestion to buy Twitter followers

Sports

IOC president Bach prioritises virtual sports for Olympics in e-sports engagement

News

'Found my seat', says Katy Perry after video of her from King Charles III's coronation goes viral

News

Richard Dreyfuss slams new diversity requirements for Oscar contention

News

Jeremy Renner shares workout video as recovery continues

Technology

Fake verified Facebook pages luring users into clicking malicious links

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Patna alumnus's Sunday health camps provide free care to 10K villagers

News

‘Stranger Things’ ultimate season faces delays due to writers’ strike

Sports

Big win for Man City as Liverpool strengthen European claim

Technology

Indian consumers perplexed about finding best 5G smartphone: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Thought 185 was pretty good but dew took spinners out of game, says Du Plessis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US