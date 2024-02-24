AI transforming hair salons

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANSlife) The hair care industry is always evolving, both by introducing new treatments and by reintroducing traditional techniques. It’s a never-ending cycle of trends that come and go. In the most recent development in the hair care industry, Godrej Professional introduces the Botosmooth treatment, a hair Botox treatment with numerous benefits.

This revolutionary treatment effectively restores and revitalizes all hair types, providing a perfect professional smoothening solution. It promotes exceptionally soft hair with minimal colour fadage, seals the cuticles, reduces volume, prevents frizz, and transforms hair into a naturally straight appearance.

Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, provides insight into this innovative hair care therapy.

How does the Godrej Botosmooth treatment differ from other smoothing methods?

Moolya: The Godrej Botosmooth treatment distinguishes itself with its zero use of formaldehyde, making it a safer option compared to others. Despite the absence of formaldehyde, it delivers exceptional results, leaving hair remarkably soft, free from frizz, and naturally straight for up to 30-60 washes. Additionally, Botosmooth stands out for its easy and fast application, allowing for same-day hair washing. We recommend our Godrej Professional Keracare hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair mask and oil, for home care to maintain the results.

What are the advantages of this approach?

Moolya: This treatment offers several advantages. Firstly, it effectively reduces frizz and volume while straightening the hair, resulting in a soft and shiny appearance. Its Brazilian formulation is suitable for all hair types, and its quick and easy application ensures long-lasting results for up to 30-60 washes. Secondly, it is enriched with nourishing nutri oils including Argan oil, Grape seed oil, Coconut oil, Sunflower oil, and Shea butter, which aids in the reconstruction of hair fibres, enhancing its overall health and vitality. Lastly, it is safe to use on hair that has been bleached or is naturally blonde.

What are your thoughts on AI transforming the hair care industry?

Moolya: From personalized consultations with AI-powered skin analysis to virtual try-on experiences for different styles, AI is transforming hair salons. It empowers stylists with data-driven recommendations, optimizes operations, and delights clients with tailored services and interactive tools, ultimately leading to happier clients and a thriving salon business.

Its impact can also go beyond the overall salon experience. By analyzing weather data like humidity, UV index, and even local pollution levels, AI can predict potential threats to different hair types. Salons can then leverage this to send proactive, personalized reminders to clients. Imagine getting a message suggesting a deep conditioning treatment before a humid week or a UV protectant spray reminder before a beach trip. This not only adds value to the salon’s services but fosters stronger client relationships and boosts home hair care routines, leading to healthier hair and happier clients.

What kind of evolution can we anticipate to see in the hair care industry?

Moolya: We anticipate a steady shift towards technology-driven solutions offering personalized recommendations. Consumers will increasingly seek quick and easy methods such as leave-in treatments and dry shampoos to fit busy lifestyles. Safety and natural ingredients will become a priority, with a growing demand for eco-friendly and organic options. The industry will evolve to offer convenient, effective, and sustainable products that cater to modern consumer preferences.

One suggestion for home hair colouring procedures

Moolya: When considering home hair colouring, it’s essential to carefully follow the instructions provided with the product to ensure optimal results and minimize the risk of damage. Overuse of hair dye can compromise the quality and health of your hair, so it’s important to use it only when necessary and to give your hair time to recover between treatments. Opting for a no-ammonia colour range, can help minimize potential damage while still achieving desired results. Remember to perform a patch test before application and consider seeking professional advice for more complex colouring procedures.

What level of expertise do you offer to the salon?

Moolya: Godrej Professional is India’s leading salon partner, offering a wide range of hair-care products including shampoos, conditioners, hair colour, Keratin, and styling products. The products are specially formulated for Indian hair types and deliver exceptional hair care experience and client satisfaction. We also offer extensive training programs for stylists, keeping them updated on the latest trends and techniques. Currently, for the new Botosmooth technique, we are conducting hair shows featuring international hair stylists and industry experts across 7 cities and with more than 700+ stylists

What are the best hair care practices for men and women, as they vary by place of residence?

Moolya: The best hair care practices vary depending on where you live. In humid climates, focus on controlling frizz with hydrating products like Kera Care Smooth Renew and Honey Moisture leave-in conditioner spray to protect hair from sun damage. In areas with hard water, one can use honey moisture shampoo and conditioner to remove mineral buildup and follow with moisturizing treatments. Urban environments may require detoxifying products to combat pollution, along with scalp massages for circulation and hair health. Adapting your routine to suit your environment ensures healthy, vibrant hair regardless of location.

