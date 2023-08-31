scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

AIIMS director directs to provide seamless services to beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), M. Srinivas, has taken note of the issues being faced in the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) at the premier institute in Delhi and directed to provide seamless health services to the beneficiaries.

Srinivas issued the direction during a meeting convened to discuss and tackle the issues hampering the effective execution of the AB-PMJAY at AIIMS.

The issues Srinivas discussed with the key stakeholders and experts included biometric authentication at discharge, reducing local purchases and

reimbursement process optimisation, among others.

“The need for mandatory biometric authentication at the time of patient discharge was stressed. Nursing staff have been directed to ensure that PMAMs (Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras) at the Ayushman Kendra are informed, and authentication is carried out before patients are discharged. Accountability measures for non-compliance were emphasised,” AIIMS authorities said on Thursday.

On reducing local purchases, the hospital said, “Efforts were focused on minimising local purchases for PMJAY beneficiaries through in-house mechanisms and rate contracts.”

The AIIMS Ddirector urged all the stakeholders to collaborate and resolve the challenges faced in AB-PMJAY implementation to provide seamless healthcare services to the deserving beneficiaries.

AB-PMJAY provides a health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation services. It provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at the point of service.

–IANS

std/arm

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka open campaign with 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh
Next article
Asia Cup: Special ticket sale offered for epic India v Pakistan contest
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US