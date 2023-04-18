scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Alcohol, junk food, sugary drinks driving liver disease in India: Doctors

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Increased consumption of alcohol, junk food, high-fat diets, and sugary drinks are driving a spike in liver disease in India, said doctors here, ahead of the World Liver Day, celebrated on April 19 to spread awareness about the importance of liver health and educate people on how to maintain a healthy liver.

Speaking to IANS Dr. Abhai Singh, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, noted that “liver illness has spread like an epidemic in India, affecting one out of every five persons”.

“In India, liver-related fatalities have reached a startling 268,580 (3.17 per cent of all deaths) every year, accounting for 18.3 per cent of the global 2 million liver-related deaths making it the 11th leading cause of death globally.

“Alarmingly, liver cancer rates have tripled since the 1980s, with a projected 1.1 million deaths from liver cancer by 2030.

“Around 30-40 per cent of my outpatient department’s patients have liver issues. Each month, I attend to approximately 30-35 individuals with liver ailments, falling between the ages of 30-60,” Dr. Singh said.

Liver diseases are broadly caused by hepatitis viruses (A to E), alcohol, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), drugs, autoimmune and genetic diseases, cryptogenic and liver tumours – benign and malignant.

“The leading causes of these illnesses stem from consuming high amounts of junk food, high-fat diets, and sugary drinks,” Dr Singh said.

The incidence of alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD) is also growing in India due to steadily rising alcohol consumption, said Dr. (Brig) Atul Kumar Sood (retd), HOD & Director, Hepatic & Digestive Sciences, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad.

AFLD develops when excess fat accumulates in the liver, can lead to liver inflammation, scarring, and even liver failure.

“Some people are more vulnerable to AFLD than others because of metabolic and genetic factors. Heavy drinkers are at the highest risk, while obese people or those with a high body mass index (BMI) are also susceptible. Those with diabetes face a higher risk of AFLD and, conversely, people with AFLD have a higher risk of developing diabetes,” said Dr Sood.

“The risk also rises as one becomes older. The poorly nourished people also are more vulnerable to liver damage. Moreover, women are at an increased risk of developing AFLD, as their bodies metabolise alcohol differently than men,” he added.

However, all these are preventable and manageable with lifestyle modifications, vaccination against hepatitis B, and early detection and treatment of hepatitis C. Liver transplantation also offers hope for those with end-stage liver disease.

The doctors suggested avoiding binge drinking and limiting alcohol consumption; avoiding foods that are high in fat, sugar, and salt, and eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. They also recommended the need for regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and reducing stress.

“To take care of your liver, you should maintain a healthy weight, eat a healthy and balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, limit alcohol consumption, avoid exposure to chemicals and pollutants that can damage your liver,” said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder & Director Ujala Cygnus group of Hospitals.

“Vaccinations can help protect you from hepatitis A and B, which can cause liver damage. Exercise regularly as well as practise safe sex as Hepatitis B and C can be spread through unprotected sex. Use protection to reduce your risk,” he added.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Ayush sector all set to provide efficient, holistic, affordable and quality health services through 'Ayush Grid' and AI
Next article
Samantha addresses ‘Shaakuntalam’, writes cryptic note
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: I give myself targets, I play a lot of match simulations, says Rahul Tewatia on finishing matches

News

Ramayana adaptation ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Festival

News

Blackpink tops the bill at Coachella mainstage, makes history with headline act

Sports

Prabath Jayasuriya rises to career-best 19th place in ICC Men's Test bowler rankings

Technology

Microsoft adds 'Detach from Edge' option for improved multitasking in Edge

Interview

‘Mohabbatein’ to ‘Panja’: Preeti Jhangiani is no ‘Chhuimui’ anymore!

Health & Lifestyle

WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

Technology

Instagram bio can now include up to five links

News

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting with NTR Jr

Sports

IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku fifties in vain as SRH beat KKR by 23 runs

News

Raghav Juyal: When Salman Khan praises someone it's not scripted

Sports

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Garvit Gujarat join Premier Handball League bandwagon

Technology

Jio Institute partners with US-based Principals' Training Center

News

‘Rafuchakkar’ to break Maniesh Paul’s comic mould!

News

Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with Dengue

Health & Lifestyle

Fresh 1K-plus spike in Maha Covid cases, 25 dedicated hospitals started

News

Priyanka Chopra looks red hot in off shoulder gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas

Technology

SpaceX's Starship ready for second launch attempt on Thursday: Musk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US