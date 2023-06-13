AMU student develops portable single lead ECG device

Aligarh, June 13 (IANS) In a novel development, Sami Saud, a final-year M.Tech. student at the Department of Computer Engineering, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has developed a portable single lead ECG device as a part of his dissertation.

Sami, who is working on his dissertation under the supervision of Prof. M. Sarosh Umar, worked on the device in collaboration with the industry expert, Arif Shouqi from Google. He said that the device promises to transform the landscape of remote cardiac healthcare with accuracy records, boasting an awe-inspiring 99 per cent precision compared to traditional medical-grade ECG machines.

“The gadget demonstrates the immense potential of computer engineering in tackling real-world challenges and the functionality of this groundbreaking device is both ingenious and straightforward,” he said.

Sami said that by capturing ECG readings remotely, the device wirelessly transmits the data to a cloud-based platform. On this digital frontier, advanced machine learning algorithms work tirelessly to classify heart conditions and predict the likelihood of heart attacks based on the acquired data. Early detection and proactive management of cardiac issues are now within reach.

The portable ECG device embodies usability and convenience and with its sleek and portable design, it adapts seamlessly to any healthcare environment, making it a versatile asset for hospitals and home monitoring. Through the wireless Bluetooth connectivity, users can access their ECG results in real-time on their mobile or laptop devices. Sustainability and cost-effectiveness have been embedded into the very fabric of this groundbreaking invention.

The device’s rechargeable capability eliminates the need for wasteful disposable batteries, while its impressive 9-day battery life ensures extended usage without constant recharging.

This achievement underscores the transformative power of computer engineering in addressing critical challenges in the medical domain.

Sami’s father, Saud Saghir, is also an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University.

–IANS

bk/dan/dpb