An ode to the ‘Gentleman’s Sport’

New Delhi, Nov 08 (IANSlife) Extra Butter, the progressive New York streetwear and fashion boutique and independent lifestyle brand, has been a long-time collaborator with the global athletic apparel and footwear giant, Adidas. Over the years, the two brands have collaborated on seven successful global projects, and they are pleased to announce the launch of their very first such collaboration exclusively for India.

The idea for this collaboration came about when Extra Butter was planning the launch of its 1stinternational outpost in Mumbai. Given their history of collaborations, Extra Butter reached out to Adidas to see if they could work together to create something for India — specifically to celebrate Extra Butter’s arrival here — and the Adidas team in Germany was only too happy to oblige.

For this collaborative collection between the two brands,Extra Butter’s Co-Founders and brothers Ankur and Nick Amin wanted to tell an Indian story, one that they were nostalgic about. Cricket was a sport that both had a lot of fond childhood memories of;the brothers had grown up hearing aboutcricketing legends, such as Sunil Gavaskarand his exploits on the pitch, and witnessed thesport’s elites, like Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar,put Indian cricket on the global stage.

Parallelly, Ankur and Nick were aware that Extra Butter’s debut in India would be about a month, or so,ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup and they both thought,“Why not tell a story that focuses on Cricket?”After all,Cricket is woven into the fabric of Indian society.What was initially a leisurely pastime for the English upper classes, has evolved into an influential cornerstone of the country’s culture. The core values of Cricket, its principles, spirit and elegance continue to captivate our nation and are passed down through generations. WithIndia’s hosting of the 2023 Cricket World Cup roughly coinciding with Extra Butter’s launch in Mumbai, the brand wanted to honour the nation’s love affair with the sport.

The centrepiece of this Extra Butter X Adidas collection is probably theAdidas Cable-Knit 2.0 SC Premiere model of shoes, in white and cricket-ball red.Incidentally,the original Cable-knit SC Premiere was designed by Extra Butter’s designers, Bernie Gross and Jeff Staple, along with Adidas’ design team, andmarked the first time ever that cable-knit fabric was used as an upper on a sneaker.

The 2.0 iteration of this iconic shoe takesinspiration from the heritage of Cricket — specifically the dignity and distinction of classic style that’s become a signature of the sport and continues to transcend into luxury and fashion.The design of the shoe is loaded with Easter eggs, and this is the first time theAdidas name appears in Hindion the uppers of the shoe. Also, thedesign features the years that India has won the Cricket World Cupon the medial side of the shoe. Beyond that, there are a few hidden Easter eggs that customers will have to hunt for.

Additionally, the collection also features a range of apparel, including astunning club blazer and pants, along with a vest and a full-sleeve sweater in the iconic cable knit material,that is synonymous with Cricket attire. The hero piece is a short-sleeved cable-knit button-up shirt that is sure to be a big hit. The creative teams at Extra Butter really added a lot of flavour to the story byfocusing on the fashion element of Cricket—specifically the elegance and sophistication of the attire of the sport. There are also a variety ofstreetwear staples like T-shirts and capsto round off the collection.

Observing the passion surrounding Cricket in India and speaking about his growing interest in the sport,Extra Butter’s Creative Director, Bernie Gross, says,“I really loved deep diving into Cricket, a sport I knew virtually nothing about.Seeing how people in India are so passionate about the sport is making me pay a little extra attention to Cricket.”

The products from this collaboration are now exclusivelyavailable at Extra Butter’s Mumbai flagship store at Utopia City, Lower Parel, and on the brand’sIndian e-commerce website.

IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in

–IANS

lh/tb