scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression found to be most prevalent among Covid patients

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Anxiety and depression have been found to be most prevalent among Covid-19 patents, as per a study conducted on more than 1,50,000 people in Jharkhand using the patient health screening tool to assess their mental health.

One in every 10 women and one in every 14 men were found to be having mental health issues.

Among women, housewives had the highest prevalence of mental health issues, in the urban areas one in every 11 individuals and in rural one in every 14 individuals were found with mental health issues.

During the study, WHP’s tele-health platform received more than 12,000 calls for mental health support from various parts of Jharkhand.

As many as 90 per cent of the callers who were infected by Covid-19 had mild mental health issues of anxiety and depression. A total of 81 per cent persons with mild mental health issues were found to be normal after completing the tele-counselling sessions.

The project — Comprehensively Addressing Mental Health Issues during Covid-19 Pandemic — was implemented from June 2021 to December 2022 in eight districts across the state, with the objective of providing early screening, referral and social security linkages to Covid-19 and gender-based violence affected individuals and families.

The project was supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and was implemented with technical support from the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) and Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS), the two leading mental health institutes in Jharkhand, and World Health Partners.

The eight districts were — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Ramgarh, Saraikela, Dumka, Simdega and Khunti.

Under the project, in addition to Covid patients, extremely vulnerable groups like transgenders and commercial sex workers were also provided mental health support.

“The Covid-19 pandemic transformed our lives forever. With innumerable lives lost, job losses, financial insecurity, and losing out on activities and social connections, keeping one’s mental-physical balance becomes hard,” said Prachi Shukla from the World Health Partners.

–IANS

miz/prw/arm

Previous article
Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO
Next article
Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme

Health & Lifestyle

Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi holds meeting on Covid preparedness

Sports

Nitu, Nikhat, Saweety confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; enter semis

News

Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'

News

Karishma Sawant on how her character changed after the leap in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Sports

Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report

Sports

Indians delighted at the return of European Challenge after 10 years; new doors open for national golfers

Sports

Innings against New Zealand is surely one very close to my heart: SKY

News

Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

News

Ranveer Brar’s secret for cooking perfect biryani

Sports

Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL

News

Nani rolls out ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song from ‘Dasara’ in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Investment in healthcare workforce key to accelerating India's economic growth: Experts at Assocham's 'Illness To Wellness' summit

Health & Lifestyle

Female genital tuberculosis needs timely intervention: Experts

Sports

3rd ODI: I loved the one against Alex Carey, says Kuldeep Yadav after picking three-fer against Australia

Sports

National Para Table Tennis: Bharati, Poonam, Pragati, Prachi emerge women's champions

Sports

3rd ODI: Hardik, Kuldeep take three wickets each as lower order batters carry Australia to 269

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US