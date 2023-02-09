scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

By News Bureau

Jammu, Feb 9 (IANS) A pregnant woman was evacuated by the Indian Army from the winter isolated Nawapachi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Army stated that a pregnant woman in critical condition was evacuated from the remote winter isolated area and shifted to Kishtwar town by the Army in close coordination with the Air Force.

The Army added that the woman is being treated in the district hospital.

“Indian Army has been helping the people towards reducing their hardships in this challenging area which witnesses harsh weather and extremely difficult living conditions, more so during winters wherein the area remains totally cut off due to closure of land route,” the Army said.

It added: “Indian Army has always been rendering life saving humanitarian assistance to the people apart from conducting counter terrorist operations in the region. The locals expressed their gratitude towards Indian Army and Indian Air Force for this noble life saving effort in a quick timeframe.”

–IANS

zi/fs/bg

Previous article
Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure
Next article
Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

Technology

Twitter to charge $100 from developers for access to basic API

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US