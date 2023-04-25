scorecardresearch
Artist gives 'rural Rajasthani look' to Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) A video showing an artist giving a rustic Rajasthani look to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s picture is going viral on Instagram.

Teju Jangid, an artist, shared this video on Instagram with the caption, “@virat.kohli in rural Rajasthani look…”

Jangid puts a red-coloured turban and a white Kurta attire on Virat Kohli’s picture. Further, he adds a stick to complete the look. He also draws a moustache on Kohli’s face to give him an authentic Rajasthani appearance.

This video by Jangid captures his depiction of what Indian cricketer Kohli would look like in traditional Rajasthani attire.

Shared on April 2, the video has garnered more than 4,84,398 likes and counting. The video is receiving a lot of positive feedback from viewers, and many are stunned by the incredible talent on display.

The social media handlers are reverting with interesting comments. One user said, “If Virat Kohli was born in Rajasthan.”, “You are a great artist, bro, while another one said “Wow.”

Another interesting comment says, “Ghana Chokha lag riya kohli sa”.

Jangid in fact is an illustrator whose paintings are catching attention for their out-of-the-box thinking.

Coming from Jodhpur, he has had a penchant for drawing since childhood. However, financial constraints did not allow him to pursue any course.

In 2018, he started concept planning and worked as an illustrator into digital painting.

Since then, he has not looked back and has clients from all over the globe.

“I want to garner name and fame on a global map. Though I couldn’t pursue any course due to financial challenges, I continue to strive for the best,” he told IANS.

