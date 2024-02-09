Assam govt spent Rs 416cr on 387cr Covid tests: Minister

Guwahati, Feb 9 (IANS) Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said on Friday that the state has already spent over Rs 416 crore to conduct more than 2.87 crore Covid-19 tests.

According to him, more than Rs 45 crore has been spent on Covid vaccinations so far, and individuals who had not received the shots before are still receiving them from government-run centres.

In response to a query posed in the assembly by BJP MLA Terash Gowalla, Mahanta stated that 2,87,84,916 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the state between March 31, 2020, and February 2, 2024.

He said that the state government has spent Rs 416.38 crore on these tests.

According to Mahanta, 8,035 individuals have died in the state due to Covid infections so far.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district has recorded the greatest number of deaths — 1,447 — followed by Dibrugarh (656) and Jorhat (527).

He said that 2,21,50,254 people in the state have received the second dosage of the Covid vaccination, while 2,48,13,013 people have received the first dose.

The minister said: “The state government has spent Rs 45.19 crore towards the procurement of the vaccines.”

He mentioned that those who have not had the Covid-19 vaccination can still receive it in facilities managed by the government.

The minister further stated that 1,039 Covid victims’ next of kin received financial support from the state government under the “Prarthana scheme” totaling Rs 1 lakh each.

