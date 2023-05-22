scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

By Agency News Desk

Varanasi (UP), May 22 (IANS) A study conducted by the Faculty of Ayurveda, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), has found that Ayurvedic medicines started giving relief to around 4000 patients suffering from various common diseases within three days and to 8000 patients within seven days.

The Faculty of Ayurveda conducted the study to assess the impact of Ayurvedic medicines on 13,936 patients in eight government Ayurvedic college hospitals and certain dispensaries across the state between June 2022 and February 2023.

“The patients suffering from fever, cough, cold, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, jaundice and other common diseases were surveyed to assess impact of Ayurvedic medicines on them,” said Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey, professor, Faculty of Ayurveda, BHU.

Dubey along with former dean of the faculty Prof Yamini Bhushan Tripathi had planned the study in April 2022.

The vaidyas (Ayurveda practitioners) gave medicines to the patients and recorded their impact on them when they visited hospitals for follow-up after a week.

–IANS

amita/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month
Next article
IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form

News

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Health & Lifestyle

When should a woman undergo mammography

Technology

Meta fined record $1.3 bn for violating EU data transfer rules

News

'Princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites,' says Janhvi Kapoor

News

'Foo Fighters' welcome new drummer Josh Freese

News

A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

Health & Lifestyle

Your hair may predict future risk of heart disease

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller

News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

News

Parineeti Chopra realised Raghav Chadha was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

Technology

Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director

News

Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

News

Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

Sports

Australia confident of Josh Hazlewood's availability for WTC final after scans show no soreness: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US