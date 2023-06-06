scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Baby born from uterus transplanted & implanted via robot in world first

By Agency News Desk

Stockholm, June 6 (IANS) In a world first, a baby boy has been born following a uterus transplantation achieved solely by robot-assisted surgery on both donor and recipient. The baby, measuring 49 centimetres and weighing 3kg and 100 grams, was delivered by planned caesarean section last week, said the team from the Sahlgrenska University Hospital at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, in a statement.

The child, the 35-year-old new mother, and the donor, who is a relative are all doing well, the doctors said.

In the breakthrough surgery, the donor and recipient alike were operated on entirely by means of robot-assisted laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery — considered less invasive than traditional open surgery.

The transplantation via robot was carried out at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in October 2021. In the donor, the uterus was freed one step at a time, supported by robot surgery. The last step involved detaching the uterus from its blood vessels and removing it vaginally in a laparoscopic pouch.

The uterus was then inserted into the recipient woman’s pelvis through a small incision; first it was stitched with the blood vessels; and then stitched to the vagina and supportive tissue. All these steps were assisted by robot surgery.

“With robot-assisted keyhole surgery, we can carry out ultra-fine precision surgery. The technique gives a very good access to operate deep down into the pelvis. This is the surgery of the future, and we’re proud and glad to have been able to develop uterine transplantations to this minimally invasive technical level,” said principal surgeon Pernilla Dahm-Kahler, adjunct professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Sahlgrenska.

Ten months later, an embryo created by in vitro fertilisation (IVF) before the transplantation was inserted in the transplanted uterus, and a few weeks later pregnancy was verified.

The mother-to-be felt well throughout her pregnancy, which has thus now concluded with a planned C-section in the 38th week, the doctors said.

“With the robot assisted technique procedures can be done that were previously considered impossible to perform with standard keyhole surgery. It is a privilege to be part of the evolution in this field with the overall goal to minimise the trauma to the patient caused by the surgery,” said Niclas Kvarnstrom, the transplant surgeon in charge of the research project.

The transplantation represents a further development of the uterus transplantation surgery that began with open-surgery technique in Sweden 2012.A

“This is the 14th baby born in the uterus transplantation project at Sahlgrenska Academy, and more births are awaited this summer. The research project continuously evaluates numerous variables in donors, recipients, and children after the uterus transplantation, following up the operation for several years afterward,” said Mats Brannstrom, Professor and doctor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Sahlgrenska.

“All this is done to maximise the efficacy of the operation and minimise side effects in the patients,” he added.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Minor League Cricket to conduct player draft on Wednesday
Next article
Brain tumour: Early detection is key to faster prognosis, say doctors
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF announce commercial entity to unify golf

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: India bag two more gold medals at Suhl

News

The Lambert family returns in Insidious: The Red Door

Technology

Social media 'trust or distrust' buttons may help curb spread of fake news

Health & Lifestyle

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

News

How Gayatri Devi's biography helped Ayeesha prepare for 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

WTC Final: Focus on Rohit as India aim to end ICC title drought in clash with formidable Australia

News

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on 9th June

News

Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role

News

Shahid Kapoor: Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka ends Svitolina's run to reach maiden semifinal in Paris

News

'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'

Health & Lifestyle

World not on track to achieve SDG 7 for energy: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Power to grant bail on medical grounds in PMLA case discretionary: Delhi HC

Technology

Instagram's story icon size suddenly gets huge, users react

Technology

73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Brain tumour: Early detection is key to faster prognosis, say doctors

Sports

Minor League Cricket to conduct player draft on Wednesday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US