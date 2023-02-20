scorecardresearch
BJP K'taka in-charge Arun Singh hospitalised over chest pain complaints

By News Bureau

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) Feb 20 (IANS) BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was rushed to a hospital in this district’s Mangaluru after he developed a chest pain on Monday, party sources said.

As Singh was taken to A.J. Hospital on time, the doctors administered medicines and his condition is stated to be stable.

The BJP leader is in Karnataka to take part in election campaigning and has been working continuously with party leaders.

He fell sick following hectik political activity, the sources said, adding that he will be discharged later in the day in the absence of any complications.

An official statement from the party is yet to come in this regard.

–IANS

mka/shb/

