Bengaluru hospital successfully restores severed arm via complex hand replantation surgery

By Agency News Desk
Fortis Hospital Bengaluru successfully restores severed arm via complex hand replantation surgery
Surgical Robotics Integration _ news agency pic

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru has performed a complex hand replantation surgery on 28-year-old young woman whose arm got severed while working at an ayurvedic powder manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Dr. Sathya Vamsi Krishna, Consultant – Hand, Upper-limb and Microvascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road performed the replantation surgery where bones, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, and tendons were accurately identified and sutured using microsurgical techniques.

Timely presentation at the hospital and medical expertise ensured that the replantation was successful after six hour complex surgery.

The patient was amputated near the elbow, following which she was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital. The doctors had to first fuse the bone and shorten the limb, followed by delicate reconnection of critical arteries, veins and nerves using tiny stitches.

The higher the cut on the limb, the greater the risk due to the presence of red muscles that require a continuous supply of oxygen to function properly hence the blood flow had to be restored immediately, which took two hours. The hand was then positioned correctly and stabilised with plates.

After the surgery the patient was kept under observation in the ICU for a day. The patient was discharged in a stable condition a week later. However, it might take about six more months for her to fully regain hand function with extensive physical rehabilitation.

Dr. Vamsi advising on preserving the amputated body parts said, “When a body part is severed, it is important to keep it clean, cool, and moist to prevent further damage and preserve its viability. Ideally, the severed part should be wrapped in a sterile, damp cloth or gauze, placed in a plastic bag, and kept on ice until it can be transported to a medical facility.

It is important to not directly immerse the severed part in water or ice, as this can damage the tissues and reduce the chances of successful reattachment. Seeking medical attention as soon as possible is critical in cases of accidental amputation, as time is of the essence in preserving the viability of the severed part.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
