B'luru logs 143 Covid cases in last 24 hours, overall K'taka caseload reaches 288

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) Bengaluru reported 143 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, increasing Karnataka’s overall caseload to 288, according to the latest figures released by the state health department.

The daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 2.23 per cent and 2.89 per cent, respectively.

The overall active cases in the state has increased to 1,037, while the weekly fatality rate was recorded at 0.21 per cent.

In Bengaluru, the total number of active cases spiked to 487.

After the state capital, Shivamogga district recorded the second highest single-day cases with 46, followed by Ballary (18)Chikkamagaluru (13) and Mysuru (11).

Only seven districts did not report any new case in the 24-hour period.

The spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases is becoming a cause of concern for the state health department as Karnataka is currently witnessing hectic political activity ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

–IANS

mka/ksk/

