scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Feb 19 (IANS) The Lucknow-based CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute has developed a DNA gel stain called ‘GreenR’, which is critical in RT-PCR and other diagnostic tests.

At present, India is dependent on foreign nations for imports to conduct several of these tests.

However, the landmark innovation is expected to reduce reliance on other countries and provide a cost-effective alternative to expensive RT-PCR diagnosis.

The institute also claimed that ‘GreenR’ is India’s first indigenous DNA gel stain.

‘GreenR’ has been developed by CDRI chief scientist Atul Goel with his four researchers in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Biotech Desk Private Limited.

“It provides an economical alternative to commercially available dyes that are used to stain DNA/RNA, which are currently imported,” said Atul Goel.

“In any diagnosis, DNA and RNA need to be stained to be detected and quantified. Till now, researchers had been dependent upon stains like Ethidium bromide which intercalates between the DNA strands, and upon shining UV light, it fluoresces orange, thus helping visualise DNA. However, Ethidium bromide is a known mutagen to bacteria, animals, and humans. Hence, its usage is risky for the user and its disposal needs special treatment,” he added.

“To overcome these issues of toxicity, some companies have invented safe DNA dyes but these dyes have substantial cost as they are expensive to import and have a patent royalty on their usage,” he said while adding that it costs around Rs 4000-5000 per test.

‘GreenR’ will help researchers in the field of Life Sciences to bring down their costs substantially.

–IANS

amita/uk/

Previous article
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders
Next article
Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for Kartik: Mumbai police share 'Punchnama' style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

News

Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: India win by six wickets, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish Australia (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US