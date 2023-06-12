scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Chronic exposure to lead, cadmium & arsenic raises heart disease risk

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 12 (IANS) Chronic exposure to low levels of lead, cadmium and arsenic through commonly used household items, air, water, soil and food is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, according to a new scientific statement by the American Heart Association.

The scientific statement, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, outlines global epidemiologic research confirming that lead, cadmium and arsenic are associated with premature death, due in large part to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, stroke and peripheral artery disease.

It showed that these metals interfere with essential biological functions. For example, lead and cadmium accumulate in the body and remain in bones and organs for decades.

“Large population studies indicate that even low-level exposure to contaminant metals is near-universal and contributes to the burden of cardiovascular disease, especially heart attacks, stroke, disease of the arteries to the legs and premature death from cardiac causes,” said Gervasio A. Lamas, chair of the statement writing group and chief of the Columbia University Division of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Florida.

Lead may be found in a variety of items such as paint, tobacco products, second-hand smoke, contaminated foods (groundwater and some pottery, ceramics and kitchenware are sources of lead contamination in food), water pipes, spices, cosmetics, electronics and industrial emissions. Cigarette smoking is a source of both lead and cadmium.

Cadmium is found in nickel-cadmium batteries, pigments, plastic, ceramics and glassware, and construction products.

Industrially produced fertilisers use phosphate rock that is naturally rich in cadmium, which then contaminates root vegetables and leafy green plants (including tobacco).

Arsenic exposure is primarily through groundwater, which affects drinking water, soil and food grown in contaminated soil. Notably, arsenic builds up in rice more than other food crops.

The risk of exposure is higher for people who live closer to major roadways, industrial sources and hazardous waste sites; reside in older houses; or in areas where environmental regulations are poorly enforced and responses to community complaints are inadequate, the statement said.

“This is a global issue in which lower-income communities are disproportionately exposed to toxic metals through contaminated air, water and soil,” said Ana Navas-Acien, Professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

“Addressing metal exposure in these populations may provide a strategy to reduce cardiovascular disease disparities and advance environmental justice,” Navas-Acien added.

Monitoring environmental metal levels and testing for metal in individuals are key steps to implement appropriate public health initiatives, the authors suggest.

–IANS

rvt/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CoWIN app or its database not breached directly, clarifies Centre
Next article
Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Over 6K subreddits go dark to protest Reddit's new API pricing

News

Chris Hemsworth shares how ‘Extraction 2’ action was exhilarating

Technology

Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android

Health & Lifestyle

CoWIN app or its database not breached directly, clarifies Centre

News

Ayushmann Khurrana comes forward to raise awareness on World Day Against Child Labour

News

Prateik Patil Babbar reveals why Vikas Khanna was adamant about him!

News

Anurag Basu's sets have 'great food', says Fatima Sana Shaikh

News

'The Trial…' character felt personal, says Kajol

News

Mrunal Thakur: South films have lot of detailing

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Aaj Ke Baad Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

News

Radio City unveils vibrant new jingle to captivate young audiences

News

Asees Kaur of 'Raataan Lambiyan' fame set to perform in UK before 3,000 fans

Health & Lifestyle

UP to celebrate yoga week from June 15 to 21

Sports

Would certainly love to play in IPL again, but goal has to be at my best for Australia, says Mitchell Starc

Health & Lifestyle

Explained: Why some people are affected differently by Covid-19 infection

Technology

Over 60K Android apps found secretly installing adware for last 6 months

Technology

Mixed reality searches on Google surge 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US