scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

By News Bureau

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Prisons Department to produce the details of the treatment provided to Coimbatore car blast case accused, Mohammed Asaruddin.

Asaruddin’s father Mohamed Yousuf had moved the Court stating that his son was brutally beaten up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under its custody and wanted the court to pass an order on appropriate medical treatment to him.

A division bench of Justices M. Sundar and Nirmal Kumar directed the Central Prison, Puzhal, Chennai to provide the details of the treatment given to the accused in jail.

The court also directed the NIA to respond within a week on the petition filed by Yousuf that his son was brutally beaten up in the elite agency custody and bears injury marks.

A car blast occured on October 23, 2022, near the Sangameswarar temple, Ukkadam, Coimbatore in which 29-year-old Jamsheen Mubin was charred to death. The car blast took place on the eve of Deepavali and the police and NIA commenced an investigation, which revealed the presence of a conspiracy and the agency arrested several people from across Tamil Nadu, including Asaruddin.

–IANS

aal/vd

Previous article
WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants
Next article
Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

Sports

Pakistan's Aleem Dar steps down as umpire from ICC Elite Panel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US