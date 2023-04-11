scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI

By Agency News Desk

Bareilly (UP), April 11 (IANS) Cow urine, which has been touted as a miracle medicine for decades, has now found to be unsuitable for direct human consumption as it contains potentially harmful bacteria.

Research carried out by Bareilly-based ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), the country’s premier animal research body, has found that the urine of buffalo was more effective on certain bacteria.

The study led by Bhoj Raj Singh of the institute along with three Ph.D students, found that urine samples from healthy cows and bulls contained at least 14 types of harmful bacteria with the presence of Escherichia coli, which can cause stomach infections, most commonly detected.

The findings of the peer-reviewed research have been published in online research website, Researchgate.

Singh, who heads the department of epidemiology at the institute, said, “Statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cow, buffaloes and humans suggest that antibacterial activity in buffalo urine was far more superior than cows. Urine of buffalo was significantly more effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici.”

He explained, “We collected urine samples of three types of cows — Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Vindavani (cross breed) from local dairy farms — along with samples of buffaloes and humans. Our study, carried out between June and November  2022, concluded that a sizeable proportion of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals carry potentially pathogenic bacteria.”

The urine of some individuals, irrespective of sex and breeder species, might be inhibitory to a select group of bacteria but the common belief, that cow urine is antibacterial, cannot be generalised.

He further said, “In no case can urine be recommended for human consumption. Some people put forth the contention that distilled urine does not have infectious bacteria. We are carrying out further research on it.”

Notably, cow urine is widely sold in the Indian market without the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) trademark by many suppliers.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Previous article
Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Technology

US fines supplements retailer $600K for 'review hijacking' on Amazon

News

Ranjeet recalls how Sunil Dutt travelled for his directorial's music launch

News

Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Thiem beats Gasquet in opener; De Minuar, Wawrinka also advance

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

News

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Technology

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk

Technology

Agrawal, Gadde, Segal sue Twitter over $1 mn in unpaid legal fees

News

Somy Ali recalls working with Saif Ali Khan: Nothing short of a real-life standup comic

News

Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US