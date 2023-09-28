scorecardresearch
Creatine supplements may help people with long Covid

By Agency News Desk

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) Dietary creatine may help alleviate symptoms of long Covid, according to a small study.

Creatine supplements are popular among fitness enthusiasts, due to their potential for boosting strength and helping in post-workout recovery.

Researchers from University of Agder, in Norway conducted the study on 12 individuals and showed that taking dietary creatine for three months substantially improved feelings of fatigue.

By six months, there were improvements in body aches, breathing issues, loss of taste, headaches, and problems concentrating — or “brain fog” — compared to people given a placebo, revealed the results published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition.

The study tracked the effect of creatine on 12 people, of ages 18 to 65, who had confirmed Covid in the previous three months.

Each participant had at least one lingering post-Covid symptom, such as breathing problems, loss of their sense of smell or taste, pain in their lungs, head or body aches, and issues with concentrating.

Half of the participants received four grams of dietary creatine daily. The remaining six participants received an equivalent amount of a placebo.

Participants were randomly allocated to either receive a daily creatine supplement or a placebo, ingeniously disguised as inulin, a type of dietary fibre. Both substances were identical white powders mixed into water, ensuring that neither participants nor researchers were aware of who received the actual creatine supplement until the study’s conclusion.

Long Covid is also associated with symptoms such as fatigue, sleep problems, dizziness, chest pain, depression, and anxiety. People with post-viral fatigue syndrome may be unable to perform activities they had no trouble performing before Covid-19. They may also have unsatisfying sleep and bounce back after exertion only with difficulty.

