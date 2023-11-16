scorecardresearch
Day before voting, MP govt employee on poll duty dies

By Agency News Desk
Bhopal, Nov 16 (IANS) A Madhya Pradesh government employee, engaged in poll duty for the November 17 Assembly polls, died in Betul district on Thursday after experiencing chest pains, an official said.

The diseased has been identified as Bhimrao, 55, employed as a watchman with the Public Health Engineering Department and posted on poll duty at booth number 123 at a girls’ school.

Multai Sub Divisional Magistrate Trupti Pateria told reporters that upon complaining of pain in his chest, Bhimrao was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed about his demise.

Voting in the state will be held of Friday between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Meanwhile, election personnel have started arriving at the 64,523 polling booths across the state. These personnel have been connected with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and their activities are being monitored by the MP Chief Electoral Officer’s office, officials said.

