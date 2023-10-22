scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza exceeds 4,600: Ministry

By Agency News Desk

Gaza, Oct 22 (IANS) The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 4,651, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 14,245 Palestinians were wounded in the coastal enclave, the Ministry said in a statement.

Among the victims, 1,873 were children and 1,023 were women, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

At least 266 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, Ashraf al-Qedra, the Ministry’s spokesperson, said in a press statement.

The Israeli airstrikes were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.

–IANS

int/khz

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
With end of Daniel Craig era 'James Bond' has come to screeching halt, says Barbara Broccoli
Next article
Vidhu Vinod Chopra gives clapboard click prior to Nishtha Sharma's performance on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US