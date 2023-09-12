Delhi CM, MPs help source Rs 10.5cr SMA injection for toddler

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that two Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, with the support of the people, have secured a Rs 17.5-crore spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) injection from the US for a one-and-a-half-year-old boy named Kanav, who had been suffering from this genetic disorder.

This marked the first case of SMA in Delhi, while a total of nine cases have been reported in the country. The injection was finally made available for Rs 10.5 crore.

Members of Parliament from other parties also contributed to crowdfunding efforts, and the injection was eventually obtained at a discounted price of Rs 7 crore, with the Central government removing import duties.

Kejriwal informed that the injection has been administered to the child.

The Chief Minister also visited Kanav’s family and noted that the child had mobility issues in his legs, and the disease was affecting his upper body as well.

“The child’s abdomen had also become lifeless. Doctors informed the family that without treatment within 24 months, the condition could become fatal.”

Upon learning that the injection cost Rs 17.5 crore, the family reached out to Sanjeev Arora, the AAP MP, who promised to help which was finally made available on a discounted price.

“SMA, a serious condition, has afflicted Delhi-born Kanav since birth. So far, there have been a total of nine such cases in the country. To give this young child a chance at life, a Rs 17.5-crore injection had to be imported from the US. Thanks to the efforts of our Members of Parliament, Sanjeev Arora and Sanjay Singh, along with the support of the public, this injection has been administered to the child, and he is now on the path to recovery. He is gradually improving. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the celebrities, leaders, and media organisations that assisted the family in this noble cause. May God keep this child healthy and happy always,” Kejriwal posted on X.

–IANS

