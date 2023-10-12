Delhi doctors remove tumour made up of blood vessels from man's tongue

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Doctors here have successfully removed a hemangioma — a benign tumour made up of blood vessels — from the base of the tongue of a 33-year-old man using robotic surgery.

The patient, hailing from Bihar, had been complaining of blood stained saliva, difficulty in swallowing, and difficulty in breathing at night.

He was previously prescribed antibiotics and anti-allergics by local doctors. Doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals first performed an endoscopy of the throat and identified a mass in the back side of his tongue.

They felt that the growth could be of two types, a neoplastic tumour (characteristic of cancer) or a benign hemangioma.

A hemangioma is a growth composed of blood vessels, making operating on it difficult due to the potential blood loss involved.

Also, the location of the growth might have needed a fairly extensive incision if traditional surgical methods were followed.

“Hemangiomas at the base of the tongue are extremely challenging to treat due to the risk of severe bleeding during surgery,” said Dr. Kalpana Nagpal, Senior Consultant, ENT and Robotic Surgery, at the hospital.

Normally, blood is arranged in the blood bank prior to surgery, but this was not required since it was robotic surgery.

The robotic technology did not involve any cuts in the front of the neck and the 3D vision and magnification, used by Nagpal allowed for precise and minimally invasive removal of the hemangioma.

Unlike traditional surgical methods, the robotic surgery resulted in almost no blood loss and zero visible scarring. The patient also did not require a tracheostomy or feeding tube.

This advanced approach not only ensured a successful outcome but also reduced the patient’s postoperative discomfort and recovery time.

“By utilising robotic surgery, we were able to perform the procedure with unparalleled precision and control. I’m delighted that the surgery was a resounding success, and the patient is on the path to a full recovery,” Nagpal said.

