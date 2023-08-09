scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stance on PIL against appointment in National ART and Surrogacy Board

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of embryologist Dr. Nitiz Murdia as an expert member of the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice on the plea and also sought Murdia’s response.

The PIL has been filed by Dr Aniruddha Narayan Malpani, an IVF specialist, who alleges that Murdia’s appointment lacks evidence of the required qualification of at least 15 years as an embryologist, which is a prerequisite for being an expert member of the Board.

“You have to justify. Please file a reply,” the bench said.

Malpani’s concerns stem from an RTI application filed to obtain information about Murdia’s appointment. The reply to the RTI revealed that Murdia holds a Ph.D. in “Embryology, IVF Health, and Business” from California Public University. It has been said that the petitioner’s investigation into this has revealed that the university does not offer any academic credits and all its programmes are via online/distance education mode.

It was further stated that he possesses 17 years of experience as a chief embryologist.

Malpani filed an appeal seeking copies of Murdia’s Embryology degree and appointment letter to comprehend the basis upon which he was designated as an expert member of the Board.

However, no response was received, prompting Malpani to bring the matter before the high court. The plea argues that Murdia has on the basis of false and misleading information obtained the appointment, clearly indicating that he has usurped a public office without possessing the requisite qualifications and training required under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, the Assisted Reproductive Technologies Act, 2021, and the Rules made thereunder.

The petitioner has said that Murdia was a chemical engineer and there is no evidence of his training in embryology from any recognised university.

–IANS

spr/vd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ortho dept of Goa Medical College performs first robotic surgery
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Ortho dept of Goa Medical College performs first robotic surgery

Sports

Golf: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar to tee up at Women's British Open

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya calls upon pharma companies to ensure highest levels of production quality

Sports

One-Day Cup: Prithvi Shaw breaks multiple List A records with his sparkling 244 for Northamptonshire

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin FC lock horns with Hyderabad FC in campaigner opener (preview)

Sports

WI vs IND: I also wanted to hit some big shots on seeing Suryakumar's batting, says Tilak Varma

News

Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on failure of 'Liger'

Technology

Industry hails passing of historic data protection bill

Sports

PKL 10: U Mumba announce Gholamreza Mazandarani, KC Suthar, Jeeva Kumar as coaches

Sports

It's pretty crazy how it all works out, says Mitchell Marsh on being named Australia's T20I captain

Sports

Xavi Hernandez still looking for new Barca signings and refuses to rule out Neymar return

Technology

Researchers easily hypnotise AI chatbot ChatGPT into hacking: Report

Technology

Telangana expands IT to tier-II towns, opens Nizamabad IT Tower

Sports

KL Rahul is on road to be fully fit; could be available for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup: Sources

Technology

Data protection bill with hefty fines for Big Tech a landmark moment for India

Sports

Wrestlers' harassment case: Offences allegedly committed abroad cannot be tried here, Brij Bhushan's side tells Delhi court

Health & Lifestyle

L-G promotes 263 doctors of Delhi govt hospitals

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US