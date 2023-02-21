scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to take a policy decision on filling up vacant seats, reserved for persons with disabilities (PwD), in medical colleges by taking in candidates who have lesser degree of disability than the prescribed benchmark.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also asked the Centre to respond, within three weeks, to a petition filed by an MBBS aspirant, who suffered from a locomotor disability and sought admission in a medical college against an unfilled seat reserved for persons with disabilities.

The bench listed the case for the next hearing on April 13.

The MBBS aspirant had appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 for undergraduate admission to medical colleges and scored 96.06 percentile and attained the 42nd Rank under the Unreserved Persons with Disabilities (UR-PwD) Category.

However, she was found to be short of the 40 per cent threshold prescribed as benchmark under Section 2(r) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, for availing the PwD seat.

The petitioner, whom the AIIMS medical board only considered the deformity in her middle, ring fingers and metacarpals and left out the index finger and disability to be 30 per cent, urged that she be allocated one of the vacant seats under the PwD category in the ongoing NEET-UG 2022 cycle.

Lawyer Rahul Bajaj, representing the petitioner, said that a representation was submitted by the petitioner to the Centre government in which it was urged to allocate seats reserved for PwD category to the aspirant who may have a less percentage of disability than what has been prescribed as the benchmark.

Terming a genuine concerned raised by the petitioner, the court ordered the Central government to take a policy decision in the matter and the reply shall include the decision on the representation.

Appreciating the efforts of Bajaj, who is visually challenged, the court also asked its registry to provide documents to the lawyer in a format accessible to him.

–IANS

spr/vd

Previous article
Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships
Next article
Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

News

Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

Sports

Lack of access and opportunities is what kills a young sportsperson's dreams: Virat Kohli

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad home to maximum USFDA approved pharma units in world

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US