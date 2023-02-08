scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute (RGCI) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that starting March 1, it will provide free treatment to poor patients to the extent of 25 per cent in the out-patient department (OPD) and 10 per cent in the in-patient department (IPD), in view of a PIL alleging that the former has failed to do so in the last two decades.

In 2018, Social Juris, an NGO, had moved the high court complaining that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had allotted land to RGCI on concessional rates on the condition that it would provide free treatment to poor patients to the extent as mentioned above for both departments, but has not adhered to it.

The NGO through advocate Ashok Aggarwal had also mentioned that both the high court and the apex court in 2007 and 2018, respectively, had said hospitals that were allotted land on concessional rates would have to provide free treatment to poor patients.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the institute to carry it out as undertaken by it after taking the latter’s stand on record and disposed of the matter.

The bench said: “In light of the statement, the hospital is directed to provide 25 per cent OPD and 10 per cent IPD to EWS patients. The petition is disposed of.”

While seeking directions from the court to RGCI to adhere to the land allotment conditions, the NGO had alleged that by not providing free treatment for the last two decades, the RGCI had earned “unwarranted profits”, which it was liable to pay to the government for the welfare of the society.

In the wake of the above, it was also requested to the court to direct the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to initiate the process for the recovery of the “unwarranted profits” earned by RGCI.

–IANS

spr/arm

Previous article
MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India
Next article
Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

Technology

Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help firms boost productivity

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US