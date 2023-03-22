scorecardresearch
Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday reported 84 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of the city stands at 5.08 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 292 out of which 197 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 62 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,81,355, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,08,171 and the death toll in the city continue at 26,524.

A total of 1,653 new tests — 1156 RT-PCR and 497 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,70,807 while 106 vaccines were administered – 16 first doses, 43 second doses, and 47 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,03,900 according to the health bulletin.

–IANS

avr/vd

