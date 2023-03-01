Delhi sees rise in flu cases with cough lasting for two weeks

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Doctors on Wednesday reported a rise in flu cases in the national capital with patients showing high grade fever and persistent cough lasting for about two weeks.

Speaking to IANS, Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta, noted that the cases pertain to the H3N2 variant of Influenza A virus.

“The typical symptoms include high grade fever for two-three days, body ache and headache, throat irritation, and a majorly persistent cough lasting for two weeks,” Kataria said.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, H3N2, a sub-type of the influenza virus, has been in wide circulation for the last two-three months.

Harshal R. Salve, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, said the increase in the transmission of flu virus is due to abrupt “climatic conditions currently prevalent”.

“Serological surveillance through established mechanisms in the public health system by the government is essential to determine serotype of the virus and its endemic,” Salve told IANS.

Doctors from Primus Hospital, Chanakyapuri, also reported a 90 per cent patient surge in OPD cases with viral infections.

“Viral fever, cold and cough, and severe lung allergies like bronchitis are being reported majorly in patients visiting the hospital,” S.K. Chhabra, Head of Department – Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care Medicine, at Primus said in a statement.

The rise in the number of patients complaining of viral infections and chest congestion reflects how seasonal change is gravely impacting the health conditions of people.

Coupled with the changing weather, pollution is also playing a pivotal role in multiplying the number of patient impacted by viral infections.

As a result, doctors noted that patients with asthma, and those with severe lung infections are finding difficulty in breathing.

Elderly people, children and pregnant women are most vulnerable to getting infected. Therefore, they must remain extra cautious while venturing outside, the doctors said.

“Patients having chronic ailments like asthma have to be extra cautious during such weather transition as it can trigger severe respiratory issues and asthma attacks. During this time, even a minor respiratory problem must be reported to a pulmonologist or a physician to reduce the risk of escalating the problem,” Chhabra added.

The doctors also suggested getting vaccinated against flu, practising hand sanitation, and maintaining hydration to fight the virus.

