Delhi set to notify women-friendly amendments to MTP Act after 2 yrs delay

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Over two years since the Parliament amended the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the Central government’s communication to all states and Union Territories (UTs) to notify these, Delhi is finally on track to notify women-friendly amendments.

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, has approved the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare for issuance of notifications regarding Statutory Forms under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The amendments aim to ensure universal access for women to comprehensive abortion care and termination of certain pregnancies by Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP).

However, the LG expressed grave displeasure and surprise at the delayed presentation of the matter for approval, which had been communicated by the Central government in December 2021.

While approving the proposal, he directed the Health Department to investigate the lapses leading to the inordinate delay and assign responsibility and stressed the need for caution in processing such matters in the future.

In 2021, significant amendments were made to the MTP Act, reducing the requirement for opinions from two RMPs to one up to 20 weeks of gestation. For termination of pregnancy between 20-24 weeks, two RMP opinions are needed under special circumstances.

The amended Act also introduced the provision of a Medical Board for granting permission for termination beyond 24 weeks under circumstances determined by the Board. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare communicated to the states and UTs in December 2021, directing them to notify updated Forms I, II & III in the official Gazette under MTP Regulations.

These forms document the opinions of RMPs, regulations, and admission registers related to termination of pregnancies. The amended Form-I now requires details of only one RMP, replacing the term “Married Woman” with “Woman,” and “Husband” with “Partner.” Form II includes additional sub-heads on the duration of pregnancy and bifurcated reasons for termination based on weeks of gestation. Form III, the Admission Register, includes a phrase for pregnancies beyond 24 weeks and requires the mention of Medical Board Members.

The LG was apprised that the proposal for notification of statutory Forms has been endorsed by the Health Minister and approved by the Chief Minister.

