scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Delhi’s air quality index on Sunday remained into the “very poor” category for the second consecutive day.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality index of the city was recorded at 312 this afternoon. However, the air quality is likely to improve from Tuesday onwards.

Both the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 312 (“very poor” category) and 199 (“moderate” category), respectively, in the city on Sunday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

As per SAFAR data, the air quality index at Lodhi Road was reported 290 or “poor” , Pusa reported 304 AQI or “very poor” and Mathura Road was most polluted at 358 or “very poor” category.

As per the India Metrological Department due to a change in wind direction to south-easterly, there has been an increase in moisture affecting air quality. The Met officials said that the wind speed suddenly slowed down from February 16. However, the air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category till Monday, but significant improvement is expected from Tuesday.

–IANS

avr/vd

Previous article
India records over 15K organ transplants in 2022
Next article
LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Technology

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Technology

LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs

Health & Lifestyle

India records over 15K organ transplants in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

'Zauq': A pioneer of poetic existentialism, not a Ghalib detractor (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: Told those three guys to keep calm, no need to change fields often, reveals Rohit Sharma

News

Rose Byrne reveals 'Insidious' was made in just '22 days for about $8.50'

Sports

Delhi win pushes India closer to spot in WTC Final, South Africa out of the race

News

Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Agni-Daah' is about social issues and problems affecting girl child

News

On Shivaji Jayanti, Sharad Kelkar recounts how Chhatrapati inspired him

News

'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter Andre contemplated semi-retirement at 50

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: If the guy has potential, he will get extended run, says Rohit on Rahul's poor run

Technology

WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

Technology

China's BYD to take on Tesla in luxury EV market

News

Pranali Rathod unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in ‘YRKKH’

Sports

AIFF chief meets Indian team, reveals broader vision for women football

Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US