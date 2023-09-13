scorecardresearch
Doctors’ body FORDA seeks suggestions on draft Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023

Doctors' body FORDA seeks suggestions on draft Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023
Doctors' body FORDA | Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has sought suggestions on the  draft Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 issued by the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC). “Kindly send your suggestions/ feedback/ points of contention against the PG regulations issued by NMC to our official email id. delhiforda@gmail.com. Every voice is important,” theFORDA wrote on X.

Along with the post, the association also shared a copy of a notice issued by the PGMEB recently, seeking comments from stakeholders on the draft Minimum Standard of Requirements for Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023.

On September 6, the PGMEB through a public notice said, “The Post-graduate Medical Education Board is seeking public comments for draft Minimum Standard of Requirements for Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023. It is requested to share comments on the draft at the following email id comments.pomer@nmc.org.in within 10 days from the date of publication of this notice.”

The PGMEB, which determines the standards of medical education at the postgraduate level, along with the notice also attached the copy of the draft.

