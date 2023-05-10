scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Doctors give new life to 27-week-old baby born weighing 620 gm

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) A 27-week old prematurely born baby girl weighing 620 gram, got a new lease of life by doctors at a private hospital in Haryana’s Panchkula.

Sneha (name changed) was born preterm (birth before 37 weeks of pregnancy) on February 17 and required respiratory and cardiac support at birth due to extremely immature lungs, heart and gut.

The chances of occurrence of such babies are less than 10 in 1,000 babies with survival rates of 1 in 100 babies, said doctors at Cloudnine Hospital in Panchkula who saved her.

Her mother had a didelphys uterus or double uterus which is a rare condition where a woman develops two uteruses.

A double uterus is a congenital abnormality that you are born with, and each uterus has its own fallopian tube and ovary.

The baby was born prematurely due to rupture of membranes with severe intrauterine growth retardation and her weight at birth was a minimal 620 gram.

She was put on mechanical ventilation within a minute of birth and poor cardiac contractility caused shock in the baby.

The baby was given ventilator support and was provided womb-like care in the incubator till six weeks of age.

The baby girl also had sepsis (infection), retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) and responded well to treatment.

She was initially given expressed breast milk through tube feeds and once the baby was off oxygen by a month after birth, the baby started accepting feeds orally.

Later, she was weaned off to CPAP (mechanism to support spontaneous breathing) for a few weeks.

“This case was extremely complex. It was traumatic for the parents as this was the first child born after five years. The weight of a baby at birth is a strong indicator of growth of the baby and in this case the baby picked up well,” said Saurabh Goel, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Cloudnine Hospital, Panchkula, in a statement.

“South Asia has the highest incidence of low birthweight, with one in four newborns weighing less than 2,500 gram. Low-birth weight is due to a variety of reasons, from the mother herself being undernourished to her being ill during her pregnancy and in certain cases it can be genetic,” he added.

The baby responded positively to the treatment and got discharged from the hospital weighing 1.6 kg.

At present, the baby is above 1,800 gm and accepting feeds from mother and growing well, said doctors in the statement.

–IANS

rvt/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IBM introduces Quantum-safe tech to safeguard key enterprise, govt data
Next article
Isha Talwar glad to work with Homi Adajania after their last collaboration didn't take off
This May Also Interest You
News

Zoya Akhtar: Imperative for co-creators to have shared set of values

News

Priyanka Karunakaran looks to firm up her position with 'Radhan'

News

Isha Talwar glad to work with Homi Adajania after their last collaboration didn't take off

Technology

IBM introduces Quantum-safe tech to safeguard key enterprise, govt data

News

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

Sports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Ulajh’

Technology

India saw 25.1 mn wearable unit shipments in Q1, boAt leads

News

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong

Health & Lifestyle

Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

Technology

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

Sports

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

News

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US