Don't worry, adhere to Covid protocol: TN Health Minister on rise in Covid cases

By News Bureau

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday asked people not to worry about slight increase in Covid cases in the state, but advised them to adhere strictly to Covid protocols.

Talking to media persons in Chennai after a high-level meeting with the health department officials, Subramanian said the state recorded 70 Covid cases on Monday.

The minister said Covid cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Karnataka.

He said that there is an increase in the number of people reaching Tamil Nadu from foreign countries like the UAE and Singapore.

Subramanian said that around 30,000 people who arrived in the state from foreign countries are being tested for the virus each week.

The Tamil Nadu health minister also said that the oxygen beds are available in the state and have the capacity to store 2000 MT of Oxygen. The minister said that hospitals have sufficient beds in the state and added that there was no need for such a concern in the state.

Subramanian advised the people to wear masks, practice social distancing and adhere strictly to Covid -19 protocols.

He also said that the state health department was prepared for any eventuality.

–IANS

