Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The drive to eliminate sickle-cell disease is a multi-sectoral mission leveraging community mobilization and stakeholder collaboration, NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul said on Monday.

Addressing the Post Budget Webinar ‘Leaving No Citizen Behind’, he said that elimination of the disease is an integral part of achieving the holistic vision of health for all in India.

“We have to make a collation at the ground level that connects each and every stakeholder. We need to make this as Jan Andolan to reach the last mile,” Paul said, emphasising on the need to generate awareness of sickle-cell disease wherein “opportunity testing” is encouraged, as it would expedite treatment from those already suffering from the disease.

He also stressed on the role of Ministry of Tribal Affairs in community mobilisation and stakeholder collaboration in defining the medium and modes for reaching affected tribal areas. “It needs to be widely known that Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides full treatment for sickle-cell disease, free of cost,” he said.

Paul advocated forming of healthcare professional partnerships that would facilitate wide assimilation and sharing of knowledge on a nationwide scale. He stressed on the importance of incorporating pregnancy screening as well as easy accessibility of hydroxy urea and pneumococcal vaccine.

Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who also participated in the session, reiterated the need for collective action.

“Employing a whole of government, whole of society approach is essential for eliminating this disease from the nation within a defined timeframe,” he said.

He said that the portal on sickle-cell disease management has already been established and a mobile application is also underway for which the training and orientation has commenced for state governments.

On the role of his ministry, the Health Secretary stated that it will support the state governments through National Health Mission for providing financial support. The state governments can choose the level of screening i.e., one level or two level of screening that they deem fit. Additionally, the Health Ministry has appointed ICMR, AIIMS, and medical colleges as nodal agencies for all states as a point of reference regarding technical guidance.

Important to ensure medical products produced here are of top quality: Mandaviya
