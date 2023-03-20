scorecardresearch
Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan diagnosed with Covid-19, coronary artery disease

By News Bureau

Chennai, March 20 (IANS) E.V.K.S. Elangovan, the newly-elected Congress MLA from Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, who is admitted at a private hospital in Porur, Chennai, for a mild Covid-19 infection is recovering fast.

A medical statement issued by the hospital said that the Congress leader was admitted in the ICU on March 15.

The statement also added that he was also diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

Elangovan took oath of office as the Erode East MLA on March 10.

The by-election was held for Erode (East) constituency, following the passing away of the sitting Congress legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa, who died on January 4 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Elangovan is the father of the late E. Thirumahan Everaa and had won the seat by defeating his nearest AIADMK rival, K.S. Thenarassu, by a margin of 66,087 votes.

–IANS

aal/khz/

