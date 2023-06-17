scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Excessive gaming can severely impact your kid's mind, overall health

By Agency News Desk

By Rachel V Thomas

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Excessive gaming is an addiction just like gambling and may have serious effects on the minds and health of children and teenagers, experts have warned.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns gave a boost to the gaming market in India. According to a recent report by Lumikai, a gaming-focused venture capital fund, India became the largest consumer of mobile games in the world in FY22 with a record 15 billion downloads. It is also home to more than 900 gaming companies.

Another report stated that India’s gaming market is expected to grow to $5 billion in 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 28-30 per cent. The number of gamers in the nation is also expected to reach 450 million in 2023, and hit 500 million by 2025.

Video games are a source of entertainment and relaxation and have also shown to boost a person’s cognitive skills, creativity, communication and reflexes. However, gaming addiction has given rise to negative coping mechanisms, unhealthy lifestyles, loneliness and isolation, depression and even suicidal ideation.

“One of the most current trends among the teenagers is the development of video game addiction as they become increasingly isolated from their social lives and get entirely absorbed in the virtual gaming world,” Sameer Malhotra, Director and Head – Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, told IANS.

Just like gambling, “excessive gaming can stimulate some of the reward centres of the brain, and this leads to kids and teenagers getting hooked to the gaming screens. As a result, there can be multiple behavioural, mental and health issues in the kids,” added Shreya Dubey, Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

According to a 2022 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), online gaming compels children to a sedentary life by reducing opportunities for physical activity, thus becoming one of the main drivers of obesity — a precursor to several diseases, including cancer, Type-2 diabetes, heart problems and lung conditions. It is also the main cause of disability, the report said.

Dubey said increased gaming means children spending less time doing healthy real-world activities.

“There are many cases of depression, anxiety, kids becoming sad, shy, aggressive or violent because they are so obsessed with gaming. They get inadequate sleep, and less physical activity which leads to them being overweight and they may develop multiple health problems.

“They do not feel alert, active or vigilant except in front of the screen. There is a constant need for external validation because they are so much into gaming… It’s not good,” Dubey told IANS.

The doctors called out parents to spend more time with their children and increasingly monitor their online activities and motivate them for a healthy lifestyle. Parents should also set a time limit for gaming and should monitor the use of mobiles and games by their kids.

“Parents need to be aware of the negative effects that gaming has on their children’s health and behaviour, and they should establish clear limits on the number of hours per day and specific time slots as well as encourage their children to engage in more physical activities and outdoor play to broaden their interests and cut down on their reliance on video games,” Vipul Gupta, Chief, Neurointerventional Surgery, and Co-chief, Stroke Unit, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

Malhotra recommended maintaining a good sleep hygiene and healthy sleep wake cycle, balanced diet, regular physical sports, and creative hobbies. Avoid using mobile phones in bed and while having meals, as well as avoid strategic violent games, he suggested.

“Children who don’t get enough sleep may become exhausted, more isolated, and more secretive. So parents need to spend more time with them and monitor their schedule. Indulging in such games, drugs, or other inappropriate behaviours is less likely when parents start spending more time with their children,” he told IANS.

(Rachel Thomas can be reached at rachel.t@ians.in)

–IANS

rvt/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Beware of BGMI: Return triggers fears of addiction, mental health issues
Next article
Here's how parents can help children out of gaming addiction
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Here's how parents can help children out of gaming addiction

Health & Lifestyle

Beware of BGMI: Return triggers fears of addiction, mental health issues

Technology

US regulator gives nod to Amazon's $1.7bn iRobot acquisition

Technology

UK regulator gives nod to Amazon's $1.7bn iRobot acquisition (Ld)

Fashion & Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson claims she needs only 600 calories a day

News

Director Andy Muschietti defends CGI of 'The Flash'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like

Health & Lifestyle

Combustion from gas stoves linked to high risk of blood cell cancers: Study

Sports

Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty seal maiden entry into final of BWF Super 1000 event

Health & Lifestyle

Endometriosis may be caused by bacterial infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'Painless' radiotherapy a hope for prostate cancer patients: Doctors

News

Ajay Jadeja to be seen as contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2

News

Sudhanshu Rai to feature in new sci-fi thriller flick set in Indian heartland

News

Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series 'Bajao'

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs; Naim, Afif also included

Technology

Ban military-style Chinese game Undawn in India: NGO to IT Ministry

Sports

Spain seek Nations League triumph to consolidate De la Fuente as coach

Sports

No opposition can be taken lightly at ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US