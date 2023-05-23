scorecardresearch
Favourite for film shootings, this railway station to get a makeover

Lucknow, May 23 (IANS) The City station, located in old Lucknow, is emerging as a favourite shooting location for filmmakers.

The railways have now decided to give a makeover to the City station.

The station, with a daily traffic load of 1,600 passengers is to be modernised under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ of the Union Ministry of Railways.

The makeover cost is around Rs 8 crore.

Mahesh Gupta, public relation manager, NER, said: “The station, which is already the most sought-after railway station for film shooting these days. would benefit from the revamp in terms of demand and facilities. Because it is located in old Lucknow and has an ambience of the Lucknow of the past, it is popular with filmmakers and production houses.

“In the last few years, this has led to an increase in railway revenue recorded from the shooting of these films and web series. In just one financial year, NER has earned approximately Rs 9 lakhs from two films shot in the city station.”

Some of the movies that have been filmed here in recent times include ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Chhote Nawab’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ’14 Phere’, ‘Inspector Avinash’, ‘Kanjoos Makkhichoos’, ‘Umesh Chronicle’ and ‘Single Salma’.

Meanwhile, two web series — ‘Manfordganj’ and ‘Breathe Season 2’ — were also shot at the station.

According to the railway officials, the modernisation will be carried out for which a master plan has been prepared and will be implemented in a phased manner.

These include development of the circulating area of the main entrance, beautification of station including local art and culture, upgrading of “platform surface”, and improved lighting.

