Free cancer treatment for UP govt employees

Lucknow, Sep 5 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government staff and their dependents can now avail free cancer treatment under Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Rajya Karamchari Cashless Chikitsa Yojana at the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH) in Lucknow.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak launched the facility at an event organised to commemorate the treatment of the 1000th patient under Ayushman Bharat at the institute on Thursday.

“The state government is committed to simplifying healthcare access for patients within the state, and introducing cashless facility is yet another step in this endeavour,” said Pathak, who is also state’s health and medical education minister.

Insisting that the lack of money will no longer be a hindrance in the treatment of cancer patients, Pathak said: “Ayushman Yojana has made the treatment of patients hassle free.”

Institute’s director, Prof R.K. Dhiman, stated that the institute is making efforts to increase the admission capacity from 250 beds to 750 beds.

“The number of beds will be increased in phases,” he said.

Dr Devashish Shukla, medical superintendent of KSSSCIH, said: “Over the course of five months, we have provided treatment to 1,000 Ayushman Bharat cardholders. The count of patients benefiting from various healthcare schemes is set to increase.”

–IANS

amita/ksk