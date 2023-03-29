Funding into Indian healthtech platforms plunges 55% in 2022

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Total funding into healthtech companies in India plunged 55 per cent (year-on-year) to $1.4 billion last year, a report showed on Wednesday.

The drop is majorly due to a massive decline in late-stage investments from $2.4 billion in 2021 to $606 million in 2022, a drop of 75 per cent, according to data from Tracxn, a global SaaS-based market intelligence platform.

Seed-stage funding also fell 52 per cent YoY to $75.2 million in 2022.

However, early-stage funding rose 26 per cent to $743 million in 2022.

The report said that 70.3 per cent of the total funds raised by heath tech companies throughout 2022 were recorded in the first half of the year.

“Due to the funding winter, current macroeconomic conditions, and rising interest rates, investors across the globe have become more cautious in spending their money. This trend has been observed in the healthtech sector in India as well,” the report said.

Only two over $100 million funding rounds took place in 2022, compared with 10 in 2021.

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy raised $125 million in a Series C funding round from Quadria Capital, Lightrock India, and others.

Consumer nutrition platform HealthKart raised $135 million in a Series H round from Temasek, A91 Partners, and others.

Online pharmacy Tata 1mg was the only Indian healthtech platform to become a unicorn in 2022.

It raised $40.8 million in a round led by Tata Digital, with participation from KWE Beteiligungen AG, HBM Healthcare Investments and others.

This raised the company’s valuation to $1.3 billion, making Tata 1mg a unicorn.

Telemedicine services provider Lytus was the only company from this sector to go public in 2022, said the report.

Healthtech companies in Bengaluru and Mumbai attracted the maximum investment till date ($3.1 billion each), followed by Gurugram ($1.1 billion).

Sequoia Capital, Accel, and Chiratae Ventures are the top investors in the healthtech India segment to date, the report said.

–IANS

na/vd