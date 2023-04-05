scorecardresearch
G-20 Ambassadors, representatives to attend GITB-12 in Jaipur too

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) Many Ambassadors and representatives of G-20 counties will attend the Great Indian Travel Bazaar-12 (GITB-12) in Jaipur later this month, officials said on Wednesday.

On April 22, around 70 people, including tour operators, and Ambassadors and representatives of G-20 countries, will be brought from New Delhi to Jaipur on the Palace on Wheels, Rajasthan’s Principal Secretary, Tourism, Gayatri Rathore said.

The formal inaugural session of the GITB will be held in Jaimahal Palace on 6 p.m. on April 23, she added.

The GITB will be organized by the Department of Tourism from April 23 to 25 and representatives of the State Tourism Board from eight states will also participate in this programme.

Along with the inaugural session, panel discussions will also be held with the ambassadors and representatives of G-20 countries. B2B meetings will be organised with foreign tour operators on April 24 and 25 in the JECC Centre at Sitapura.

Rathore said that the Department of Tourism is promoting and showcasing the Palace on Wheels and that is why foreign tour operators are being brought from New Delhi to Jaipur on it because this train is very popular at the international level and tourists are very curious about it.

–IANS

arc/vd

