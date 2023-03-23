scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Germany's BioNTech to set up centre in Israel to develop medicine, vaccines for cancer

By News Bureau

Jerusalem, March 22 (IANS) German biotechnology company BioNTech SE will establish a centre in Israel for the development and production of vaccines and drugs against cancer, the Israeli Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new centre will be set up at the Har-Hotzvim Hi-Tech Park in northwest Jerusalem, in cooperation with the Israeli finance, health and economy ministries, together with the Jerusalem Municipality, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement noted that the centre will focus on mRNA technologies for treating cancer, and enable better preparation for future pandemics, it added.

The German company will also establish an mRNA excellence centre in the central city of Ness Ziona, in cooperation with the nearby Weizmann Institute of Science.

The purpose of the excellence centre is to bring together scientists from Israel’s research institutes and hospitals in the fields of life sciences, computer sciences, physics, chemistry, and more, to promote treatment for cancer, infectious diseases, and other diseases.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Hockey India Junior Men Zonal: Punjab beat Delhi
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India Junior Men Zonal: Punjab beat Delhi

Sports

Four Indians confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar help Australia beat India by 21 runs, take series 2-1 (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Partnerships are crucial and we failed to do that today, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Spain midfielder Zubimendi feels happy at Real Sociedad

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

Raj: Health services hit as docs go on strike against Right to Health Bill

Health & Lifestyle

Medics in J&K perform emergency operation amid strong quake tremors

Sports

Anirudh Thapa strikes in India's win over Myanmar in Tri-Nation opener

Sports

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer doubtful for participation in first half of tournament

Sports

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer announces retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%

Health & Lifestyle

Place compensation claim order of Covid victim cop's wife before GoM, HC to Delhi govt

Health & Lifestyle

Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India

News

Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

Health & Lifestyle

Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression found to be most prevalent among Covid patients

Health & Lifestyle

Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US