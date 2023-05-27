scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with Jnanpith Award

By Agency News Desk

Panaji, May 27 (IANS) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday bestowed the Jnanpith Award to noted writer from the coastal state, Damodar Mauzo, at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.

The 57th Jnanpith Award ceremony was graced by legendary poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar.

Damodar Mauzo is a novelist, short story writer, critic, and scriptwriter from Goa. He has several published works to his credit in Konkani and English. ‘Karmelin’, his Konkani novel that bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award in 1983.

“This unique award appreciates and recognizes all the different strands and hues of our composite cultural fabric. Over the last six decades, the award has established itself as a very prestigious honour recognising the best of literary talent in the different languages of India,” Pillai said while speaking on the occasion.

“I would like to urge the younger generation particularly to deeply delve into our Indian classical literature which will go a long way in our efforts at nation building,” he said.

–IANS

sbk/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023 Final: In battle between Mentor Dhoni and protege Hardik, CSK face Gujarat Titans (preview)
Next article
Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else
This May Also Interest You
News

Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: In battle between Mentor Dhoni and protege Hardik, CSK face Gujarat Titans (preview)

News

Parineeti, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan

Sports

ITTF World C'ships: China's Fan/Wang claim men's doubles title in Durban

Sports

KIUG 2022: Sravya Shivani aims to make tennis more accessible to new players

Sports

World class infra leaves participants of sub-junior hockey nationals impressed

Sports

KIUG 2022: Aneesh Gowda, Siva Sridhar, in fight for pool supremacy with 3-gold each (round-up)

Sports

Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police file status report before court, record victims' statements

Sports

F2 Championship: Jehan Daruvala clinches second place in Monaco, repeats last year's finish in Sprint

Technology

Twitter leaves EU code of practice against disinformation, regulators warn

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chitkara, SRM win team titles in table tennis

Sports

KIUG 2022: UP shooter Pratham Bhadana aims for World Cup glory riding on KIUG bronze

Others

‘TAVVAI’ is a pan India film, find its release date, cast, plot & more

News

'School of Lies' director Avinash Arun initially planned it as a horror series

Sports

AIFF technical committee deliberates on scouting procedure for U-16 national team

News

Vikramjeet Virk rocks 'Kurta Chadra' in first look of Punjabi film 'Maurh'

Health & Lifestyle

Gene therapy effectively restores hearing in mouse

Others

The transformative impact of Dr. Tarita Shankar’s philanthropy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US