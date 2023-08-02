scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Govt prohibited manufacture, distribution for human use of 14 FDCs: Health Minister

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday said that the government has prohibited the manufacture for sale, sale or distribution for human use of 14 fixed dose combinations (FDCs) including various cough syrup formulations on basis of recommendation of expert committee.

The Minister said this in response to a query in Rajya Sabha on whether it is a fact that government has banned 14 cough syrups citing risk to humans.

“The WHO (World Health Organisation) has issued alerts and asked various information in four cases of syrup products exported from India. Subsequent to the reports Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in coordination with State Drug Controllers carried out joint investigations,” she said in response to a another question whether these cough syrups were of substandard quality due to which nearly 300 people died worldwide as stated by WHO in its investigation.

In case of Cameroon, the Minister said that a joint inspection was conducted by CDSCO, Sub-Zone Indore with SLA, Madhya Pradesh at M/s Riemann Labs., Indore and based on the findings the State Drugs Controller MP has directed the firm to stop the manufacturing activities.

She said that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry had issued a notification dated May 22 for amendment in export policy of cough syrups, making it compulsory for cough syrup manufacturers to get certificate of analysis from a government-approved laboratory before exporting their products with effect from June 1.

She said that in the case of Gambia, joint investigation was undertaken by CDSCO and State Drug Controller, Haryana.

She said that based on investigations conducted, which revealed violation of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), State Drugs Controller, Haryana issued show cause notice to M/s Maiden Pharma under Rule 85(2) of the Drugs Rules, 1945 and order has been issued for stopping all the manufacturing activities at Sonipat with immediate effect for violation of GMP.

She said that in case of Uzbekistan, CDSCO in coordination with State Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh conducted a joint investigation at M/s Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd., Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

She said that the drug samples were drawn from the manufacturing premises under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 for test and analysis. Further, manufacturing license of the firm has been suspended by State Licensing Authority.

–IANS

std/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
England tops Group D, eliminates China at Women's World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

England tops Group D, eliminates China at Women's World Cup

Sports

IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers, says Sanju Samson

Sports

IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Kishan, Gill, Samson, Hardik fifties lift India to massive 351-5 against West Indies

Sports

World University Games: Team India continues its strong showing in Shooting

Technology

Steve Jobs’ son starts $200 mn VC fund to find new cancer treatments

News

Ayushmann Khurrana lavishes praise on ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ for critiquing ‘toxic masculinity’

Technology

Medical info on Google is latest, but ChatGPT is more reliable & accurate

News

Emiway x Swaalina's single 'Kudi' mixes fusion elements with romance

Health & Lifestyle

No shortage of HIV drug Dolutegravir: Mandaviya

News

‘MTV Roadies’: Piyu opens up on viral brawl between her and Priyanka

News

Gautum Gulati showcases depth of his acting chops in 'Badtameez' music video

Sports

Igor Stimac names 22-member squad for Asian Games men's football competition

Sports

Australian players make big moves in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings after series win over Ireland

Sports

Ind vs WI, ODIs: 'Was there any pressure from broadcasters to put Rohit, Kohli in team?'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav has got the clarity on what he needs to do, says Pragyan Ojha

News

'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises laugh-riot with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'assembled' avatar

Feature

Sudip Sharma to Reema Kagti: 7 small towns writers who took entertainment world by storm

Technology

Apple, Pixar, Adobe form Alliance for OpenUSD to boost next-gen AR

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US